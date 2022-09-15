SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Uzbekistanian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO Summit 2022, informed Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary. While briefing on Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan for the Summit, he said, “We expect the discussions of the SCO Summit to cover topical, regional & international issues, reform & expansion of SCO, the security situation in the region, our cooperation in the region, incl strengthening connectivity & boosting trade in the region. Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the President of Uzbekistan and some other leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. PM’s participation in the Summit is a reflection of the importance that India attaches to the SCO and its cause.” “Prime Minister will have other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We would keep you apprised as the schedule unfolds,” he added.