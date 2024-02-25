Sandeshkhali Unrest: Women Hold Protests In Sandeshkhali Against Atrocities

Sandeshkhali Unrest: Women in large numbers held a protest in WB’s Sandeshkhali on Feb 25 against the violence and atrocities on them. The locals accused the police of taking the women to the party office and assaulting them. Notably, 6 members of an independent fact-finding committee were apprehended from Bhojerhat while they were on their way to Sandeshkhali. They were stopped by police while they were proceeding to the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area to investigate alleged incidents of atrocities on women.