Rajasthan CM Gehlot reacts to Udaipur beheading, says not an ordinary incident

A day after a shopkeeper was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on June 29 said that this is not an ordinary incident and went on to assert that they will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. “It is not an ordinary incident; we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome,”