Operation Ganga MoS Home Nisith Pramanik welcomes 219 Indians at Delhi Airport

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on March 04, welcomed Indian citizens repatriated from Ukraine, as a special Indigo flight landed in Delhi from Budapest in Hungary under Operation Ganga. “We are getting successful in evacuating all the stranded Indian students in Ukraine. The four ministers deployed under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi are working very hard,” said MoS Home Nisith Pramanik.