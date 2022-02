New hair day: Fatima Shaikh sports fringe cut in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted leaving a salon in Juhu with a new haircut. Fatima, with her usual curls, sported a fringe cut. Outfitted in casual clothes for the salon day, she opted for an all-black outfit. Fatima was last seen in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’.