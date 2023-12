New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Right now, there's nothing that suggests JN.1 is any more dangerous than other viral strains, even though it may cause a bump in transmission, the CDC says. Primary symptoms are likely to be the same as those from previous variants: a sore or scratchy throat, fatigue, headache, congestion, coughing, and fever.