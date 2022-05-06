MP: Para-athlete Sachin Sahu sells ice-cream to make ends meet

Sachin Sahu who won a bronze medal in 400m race in 20th National Para-Athletics Championship, now is struggling to survive. He was forced to sell ice-cream in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh to make ends meet. Sachin is awaiting financial support from the government to play further. "Despite lack of facilities, I won a bronze medal in 400m race in 20th National Para-Athletics Championship. I appeal to the government to support me to play further," Sachin said.