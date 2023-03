Ma Subramanian assures people on TN’s preparedness over rise in H2N2 virus cases

Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, while addressing a press conference on March 07 appealed to people not to be afraid of the rise in H2N2 virus cases across Tamil Nadu and briefed them on the state’s preparedness to contain it. He said the TN Health Department has an adequate stock of medicines, and the government will organise over 1000 fever camps across Tamil Nadu.