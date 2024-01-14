Inside Visuals Rahul Gandhi To Commence Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur Today

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday embark on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from violence-hit Manipur as the party looks to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls by putting the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice.