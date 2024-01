Indore, Surat Jointly Bags Cleanest City Title In Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, Delhi Ranks At...

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey. In the 'best-performing states' category in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', Maharashtra bagged the top spot, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.