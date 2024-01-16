Search icon
IndiGo Passengers Eat Food On Runway Next To Plane After 12-Hour Flight Delay

IndiGo passengers have food next to plane on runway after flight delayed. Pictures of the incident immediately went viral on social media. In the visuals, some passengers were seen having dinner while others could be seen scrolling through their phones. The Goa-Delhi 6E2195 flight was scheduled to depart at 9:15 am on Jan. 14 but did not take off until the evening. This prompted the passengers to have dinner on the tarmac while awaiting a status update on their flight from the airline

