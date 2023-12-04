Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

Two pilots killed as Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana. A trainee aircraft, Pilatus PC 7 Mk II, of the Indian Air Force crashed with two officers on board in the Medak district of Telangana. The incident happened during training at the Indian Air Force Academy. Deceased pilots included an instructor and one cadet from the academy. A court of inquiry has been ordered.to ascertain the cause of the accident.