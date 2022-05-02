Heroes of The Arctic - History and Modernity event held in Moscow

Participants of "Heroes of The Arctic - History and Modernity" Forum, spoke about the launch of the international "levanevsky aircraft - return of the legend" project. Polar explorers, scientists and statesmen discussed preparations for a prospecting expedition in a meeting in Moscow and remembered famous travellers and explorers. The memory of Sigizmund levanevsky's final flight is now hidden under a layer of snow. A professional pilot, teacher, participated in the "chelyuskin" rescue and other operations. The experts will even use satellites for this. "Roskosmos" pledged to support the project. Participants of the action say that the new search areas are located near the old ones.