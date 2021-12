G Kishan Reddy holds review meeting with Tourism Secretaries in Chandigarh

Culture, Tourism and DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy on December 14 held a review meeting with Tourism Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. While speaking to media persons, he said, “We have held a scheme-wise review and given new targets to the respective tourism departments. We have also given suggestions on how to increase footfall at ASI monuments. Similar review meetings will be held in other States.”