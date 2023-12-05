Search icon
From Vasundhara to Balaknath: Who are the top 5 contenders for the CM post in Rajasthan?

Vasundhara Raje a two-time former chief minister, secured a fresh term in the current assembly elections. Raje won from Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes. Spiritual leader and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath s won the Tijara assembly constituency by a margin of 6,173 vote. Another rising leader is Diya Kumari, who won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat by a margin of 71,368 votes. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur is also seen as a strong contender to become chief minister.

