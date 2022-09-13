Emmy Awards 2022 Zendaya creates history Succession Squid Game wins big

The biggest stars of the small screen have won some big awards at the 74th annual Emmy Awards and not just this but few of them have not only took the trophies home but scripted history as well. Succession and The White Lotus both picked up major multiple Emmy Awards, making it a huge night for HBO. On the other hand, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to ever win an Emmy Award.