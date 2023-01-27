हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | The true heroes: The Padma Awardees
Zakhir Hussain and Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis will be awarded the Padma Bhushan and 51 people will be awarded Padma Shri. Watch the stories of these true heroes
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Pathaan
KL Rahul
Jamia
Popular Stories
More
WATCH: Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill by chanting Sara's name during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
BBC documentary row: JNU students hold march, accuse ABVP of stone pelting
Anurag Kashyap says he wants to forget the Gangs of Wasseypur films. Here's why
New flight ticket refund rules: Airlines to pay 75 percent of cost if passengers downgraded involuntarily
Viral: ‘Pathaan hui flop’ trends on internet, netizens share hilarious reactions
Most Viewed
More
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi...
Hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat,...
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding...
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 de...
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ...
Speed Reads
More
Ever seen a white peacock? Mesmerizing video goes viral
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Manager posts, salary offered up to Rs 78000
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be declared next week at icai.org, check tentative dates here
‘Flight hijacked’: Passenger tweets after SpiceJet Dubai-Jaipur flight gets diverted to Delhi, arrested
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
Most Watched
More
Role of INA not got fullest recognition: S Jaishankar...
Watch: Breath-taking air show over Kartavya Path as Fly Past...
From war to untimely deaths to layoffs to protests: The year...
Know about the invention of Artificial Womb facility...
“India is against use of chemical weapons…", India's Deputy ...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall