Depression located almost 1300km from southeast of Puri: Odisha SRC PK Jena on possible cyclone

While speaking about the possibility of a cyclone, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena on May 07 in Bhubaneswar, informed that a low pressure has converted into a depression which is located almost 1300km from southeast of Puri. He further informed that this depression is moving in northwest direction and will be a cyclone by May10.