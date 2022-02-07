Delhi schools reopen: Deputy CM Sisodia visits govt school, interacts with students

Delhi schools reopened after Delhi Disaster Management Authority's order. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on February 07 visited a government school in Delhi Cantt. He also interacted with the students. Speaking to ANI, Delhi’s Deputy CM said, “More than 95 percent of government school students and around 50 percent of private school students have been vaccinated with the first dose, but there are no such criteria that only vaccinated students will be allowed to enter schools, teachers need to be vaccinated.”