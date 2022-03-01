BJP govt connected Manipur to India's railway network: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 01 claimed that the BJP government has done the work of connecting Manipur to India’s railway network. He also added that the State is now being identified by its skill, startups and sports. Addressing the people of Manipur via virtual rally, PM Modi said, “Manipur was waiting for its first train, since independence. BJP did the work of starting train services in the state and connected Manipur to India's railway network. New railway lines are also being built, furthering the layout and connectivity.” “For the development of sports in Manipur, we are building a Sports University in the state. Manipur is now being identified by its skill, startups and sports. Start-Up Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our government is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well,” PM Modi added.