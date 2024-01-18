Search icon
Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Artificial Intelligence is all around us, said ISRO chairman S Somanath on January 17, alerting that machines now know people better than their friends. Speaking at an event at the Pragjyotishpur University, Somanath said that in the days to come AI will start ruling many things.Addressing the event, the ISRO chief said "...Today we are talking about artificial intelligence (AI )...AI is around us. Every phone that you handle is learning you bit by bit. Every key that you use gives a signature of you into the system. They know who you are, and what are your tastes...Everything the computer knows. You may not know; your friends may not know but the computer system knows you better than your friends. It will also grow in the days to come; AI will start ruling many things here."

