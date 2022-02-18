Age of natural menopause linked to violence exposure: Study

A new study showed that a woman's collective violence exposure--consisting of her own abuse and that of her child--speeds up reproductive ageing to result in an earlier age of menopause. The study results were published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). Violence exposure has previously been shown to be associated with an array of mental and physical health problems. Newer research additionally revealed its connection with the pace of reproductive ageing. This new study was one of the first to look at what was known as intergenerational violence exposure and its effect on the age of menopause.