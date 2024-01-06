Subscribe Now
Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit
Built at a cost of ₹ 400 crore, the nearly 1,500 kg satellite will function as the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun nearly 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.
