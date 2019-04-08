Neither Modi, nor any Nagpur BJP leader will become PM: Prithviraj Chavan's indirect jibe at Gadkari

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be elected again after elections. Addressing a rally here in Maharashtra, he also said the BJP candidate from Nagpur will also lose.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Nana Patole from the Nagpur constituency in the Vidarbha region. The former chief minister further said that in view of the "anti-BJP wave" in the country, the ruling party will not win more than 150 seats.

"I want to tell you that after May 23 (the date of counting for Lok Sabha elections), you will not see Narendra Modi as prime minister again nor will you see any other BJP leaders getting elected again," he said without taking name of Gadkari.

Referring to Gadkari, Chavan said BJP leaders from Nagpur are hoping to become prime minister, but that will not happen as the party's candidate will lose against Patole.

"There is an anti-BJP wave in the country. People are suffering due to agrarian distress, rising unemployment and faulty implementation of GST," he said.

The former chief minister said the Congress did "developmental work" for the backward Vidarbha region and set up new industries in Nagpur through Multi-modal International Hub Airport (MIHAN), and by proposing metro rail through 'Advantage Vidarbha'.

"We started industries here through 'Advantage Vidarbha', but the BJP failed to continue the good work done by us," he said.