Meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who are embroiled in ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row with CM Uddhav Thackeray

The MP-MLA couple is currently embroiled in a battle with Shiv Sena in the midst of the Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeaker row in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana have been in the spotlight since yesterday when they were arrested by Mumbai police after they got embroiled in the Hanuman Chalisa controversy with the ruling party Shiv Sena.

The Rana couple had planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but had dropped the plan in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Their residence was also surrounded by outraged Shiv Sena workers after their comments.

So, who are Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, and what is the Hanuman Chalisa controversy?