Meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who are embroiled in ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row with CM Uddhav Thackeray

The MP-MLA couple is currently embroiled in a battle with Shiv Sena in the midst of the Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeaker row in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana have been in the spotlight since yesterday when they were arrested by Mumbai police after they got embroiled in the Hanuman Chalisa controversy with the ruling party Shiv Sena.
The Rana couple had planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but had dropped the plan in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Their residence was also surrounded by outraged Shiv Sena workers after their comments.
So, who are Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, and what is the Hanuman Chalisa controversy?
1. MP-MLA couple spark ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row
Ravi Rana is a 43-year-old independent MLA in Maharashtra while his wife, Ravneet Kaur Rana is an MP from the Amravati seat. The political power couple has been in the limelight many times, most notably in the current Hanuman Chalisa row with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo - ANI
2. Who are Ravi and Navneet Kaur Rana?
The Ranas are one of the most influential political couples in Maharashtra, as they gave garnered suppor from smaller groups after repeated tensions with Shiv Sena and a past alliance with BJP. (Photo - ANI)
3. How did the Ranas spark Hanuman Chalisa row?
Navneet Kaur and Ravi Rana had said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had “forgotten Hindutva” and to remind him, they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside his residence, Matoshree. The couple was arrested shortly after their comments led to disturbances. (Photo - ANI)
4. Navneet and Ravi Rana arrested by police
Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after escorting them out of their house in suburban Khar in Maharashtra amid high drama. (Photo - ANI)
5. Political tensions in Maharashtra
After the arrest of the MP-MLA couple, BJP has criticized Shiv Sena, saying that the handling of the situation by the Maharashtra government was “childish”. Soon after Rana’s arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers. (Photo - ANI)