List of accusations by Sonali Phogat's family: 'Rape, extortion, poisoning, blue marks on body'

The family of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has claimed she was raped by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

  • Aug 25, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

The family of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has claimed she was raped by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. They also said that she didn't die due to a heart attack but was murdered in cold blood. Rinku Dhaka, Phogat's brother, said on Thursday that he saw blue marks on Phogat's body. He also said not a single BJP leader helped them. 

"We will get the post-mortem done again in AIIMS Delhi. We are not being heard here. My sister was committed to the BJP but not a single BJP leader came here to help us. We want justice," Rinku said, adding, " Police say that FIR will be registered on the basis of the doctor's opinion. They are not registering our FIR. I've seen my sister's body and her face, and ears are blue and this happens when the poison is inside the body, not in a heart attack. My sister was healthy". 


 

Earlier, Rinku said Sangwan had laced her sister's meal with drugs and raped her. He said she had told her brother-in-law that three years ago, Sangwan committed theft in her house and she would approach the police on August 23. "She also said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the complaint read. 

 

 

Rinku submitted a written report to the police saying Sangwan kept her phones, property records, ATM cards and house keys.

 

He also said she had told her family that she was in Goa to shoot for a film but there was no shooting scheduled. He also said she was murdered because of property. 

