Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan

It has been 23 years today since India defeated Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. The battle between the nuclear-armed nations was fought in Kargil district of Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Control. It was also the first televised war viewed extensively across the country.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.The War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil`s Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

On the occasion, we bring you some pictures from the times when our soldiers fought and won one of the toughest battles over and how the nation is commemorating its bravehearts: