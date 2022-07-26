Search icon
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan

It has been 23 years today since India defeated Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. The battle between the nuclear-armed nations was fought in Kargil district of Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Control. It was also the first televised war viewed extensively across the country.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.The War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil`s Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

On the occasion, we bring you some pictures from the times when our soldiers fought and won one of the toughest battles over and how the nation is commemorating its bravehearts:

1. Captain Vikram Batra - File Photo

Captain Vikram Batra - File Photo
1/5

Captain Vikram Batra sacrificed his life leading one of the toughest operations in Indian Army in the 1999 Kargil War. From the sub-sectors of Drass and Batalik, Captain Vikram Batra’s Delta Company were ordered to recapture one of the most arduous and crucial peaks, peak 5140 on June 19.

2. Kargil War Memorial in Drass - PTI (File Photo)

Kargil War Memorial in Drass - PTI (File Photo)
2/5

The Kargil War Memorial was built in November, 2004, in memory of brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. 

3. Rajnath Singh at National War Memorial - ANI Photo

Rajnath Singh at National War Memorial - ANI Photo
3/5

Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute to the martyrs of the war and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The three service chiefs – Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari – also paid their respects by laying wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

4. Bofors Gun - File Photo

Bofors Gun - File Photo
4/5

The Bofors guns played a critical role in India's victory in the Kargil battle and the 1971 war was won because of the immaculate planning by the Air Force in coordination with the ground forces. 

5. George Fernandes looking through a heavy machine gun seized from Pakistan Army - PTI Photo

George Fernandes looking through a heavy machine gun seized from Pakistan Army - PTI Photo
5/5

A defence minister in the Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, George Fernandes paid a record 32 visits to the world's highest battle field at Siachen glacier.

 

