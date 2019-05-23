Indians will not tolerate hugging Pak Army Chief: Amarinder Singh lashes out at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sharply criticised his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu by asserting that Indians, especially servicemen, will not tolerate hugging the Pakistani army chief.

While replying to a question about Sidhu's alleged pro-Pakistan stand affecting the Congress performance in Lok Sabha polls, Singh said, "I have said since day one, Indians, especially servicemen, will not tolerate hugging the Pakistani army chief. Every day there is some ceasefire violation, our soldiers lose their lives. It is the Pakistani general who gives the order for these things and you cannot go and hug him".

Upon being asked by Navjot Sigh Sidhu's statements denting the party's electoral prospects, he said, "I think it has cost us Bhatinda. Sidhu is the minister of urban development and we have lost in urban areas like Bhatinda and Gurdaspur. Cities are the places that Congress used to win. There is a reason because urban development is not there. I will take this issue up."