IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps

IAS Tina Dabi has chaired a meeting with officials ahead of Diwali to review preparations in her district Jaisalmer.
Ahead of Diwali, IAS officer Tina Dabi appeared in full work mode and tightened the officers in a meeting. Currently posted as District Magistrate in Jaisalmer, the UPSC 2015 topper directed officials to ensure that the people of her district do not face any kind of problem during the upcoming festival season.
In this meeting, IAS officer Tina Dabi gave strict instructions to the officers that no problem of water and electricity should be seen anywhere in the district. Before Diwali, efforts should be made to remove all the problems of drinking water and electricity so that Diwali can be celebrated well in every household, she said.
1. Tina Dabi also discussed health facilities in Jaisalmer
In the meeting, Tina Dabi also asked the FRT team to be on alert so that if there is any problem, it can be resolved immediately. During the meeting, she discussed in detail with the Chief Medical and Health Officer the equipment available in the hospitals as well as the availability of medicines and instructed that the equipment in all the hospitals is correct. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)
2. Tina Dabi married to IAS Pradeep Gawande this year
Tina Dabi, a 2016 Rajasthan cadre officer, married 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony on April 22 in Jaipur.
3. Popular IAS officer on social media
Tina Dabi is quite popular on social media. She has more than 16 lakh followers on Instagram and more than 46,000 followers on Twitter. Whatever she posts on her social media account goes viral in no time.