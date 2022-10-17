IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps

Ahead of Diwali, IAS officer Tina Dabi appeared in full work mode and tightened the officers in a meeting. Currently posted as District Magistrate in Jaisalmer, the UPSC 2015 topper directed officials to ensure that the people of her district do not face any kind of problem during the upcoming festival season.

In this meeting, IAS officer Tina Dabi gave strict instructions to the officers that no problem of water and electricity should be seen anywhere in the district. Before Diwali, efforts should be made to remove all the problems of drinking water and electricity so that Diwali can be celebrated well in every household, she said.