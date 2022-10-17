Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2993629
HomePhotos

IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps

IAS Tina Dabi has chaired a meeting with officials ahead of Diwali to review preparations in her district Jaisalmer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 17, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

Ahead of Diwali, IAS officer Tina Dabi appeared in full work mode and tightened the officers in a meeting. Currently posted as District Magistrate in Jaisalmer, the UPSC 2015 topper directed officials to ensure that the people of her district do not face any kind of problem during the upcoming festival season.

In this meeting, IAS officer Tina Dabi gave strict instructions to the officers that no problem of water and electricity should be seen anywhere in the district. Before Diwali, efforts should be made to remove all the problems of drinking water and electricity so that Diwali can be celebrated well in every household, she said.

1. Tina Dabi also discussed health facilities in Jaisalmer

Tina Dabi also discussed health facilities in Jaisalmer
1/3

In the meeting, Tina Dabi also asked the FRT team to be on alert so that if there is any problem, it can be resolved immediately. During the meeting, she discussed in detail with the Chief Medical and Health Officer the equipment available in the hospitals as well as the availability of medicines and instructed that the equipment in all the hospitals is correct. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

2. Tina Dabi married to IAS Pradeep Gawande this year

Tina Dabi married to IAS Pradeep Gawande this year
2/3

Tina Dabi, a 2016 Rajasthan cadre officer, married 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony on April 22 in Jaipur.

3. Popular IAS officer on social media

Popular IAS officer on social media
3/3

Tina Dabi is quite popular on social media. She has more than 16 lakh followers on Instagram and more than 46,000 followers on Twitter. Whatever she posts on her social media account goes viral in no time.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
What does India buy from Pakistan?
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...
This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..
What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know
Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews