Here's a list of Indians who have won Pulitzer Award

The Pulitzer is announced by America’s Columbia University and bestowed on the recommendation of the Pulitzer Prize Board.
Names of winners of Pulitzer Prize 2022 was announced recently. Four Indian photographers from Reuters news agency, the late Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave won this year's Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India.
The award is named after Joseph Pulitzer who in the late 1860s joined the German-language daily newspaper Westliche Post. By 25 he had become a publisher. In 1978, he became the owner of St Louis Post-Dispatch. Here we bring you a list of Indians who have previously won the Pulitzer.
1. Pulitzer Award 2022: Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave
The Pulitzer Award website noted that Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave were receiving the award for 'images of Covid's toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place'.
(Image Source: Twitter)
2. Pulitzer Award 1937: Indian-American journalist Gobind Behari Lal
In 1937, Gobind Behari Lal became the first Indian to win a Pulitzer. The Indian-American journalist won the award in the reporting category with four others, for coverage of science at the tercentenary of Harvard University. He interviewed the likes of Albert Einstein and Mahatma Gandhi.
A member of the Ghadar Party in America, Gobind Behari Lal was a postgraduate from University of California, Berkeley. Gobind Behari Lal was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1969.
(Image Source: Twitter/@VisionHistory)
3. Pulitzer Award 2000: Indian-American writer Jhumpa Lahiri
In 2000, London-born Indian-American writer Jhumpa Lahiri won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction for her debut short story collection, Interpreter of Maladies. In February 2010, she was appointed by President Obama as a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.
Born in London and raised in Rhode Island, Lahiri received her BA in English literature from Barnard College and multiple degrees from Boston University including an MA in English, MFA in Creative Writing, MA in Comparative Literature and a PhD in Renaissance Studies. She has taught creative writing at Boston University, Baruch College, Barnard College, The New School and the Rhode Island School of Design.
(Image Source: Twitter)
4. Pulitzer Award 2003: Mumbai-born Geeta Anand
In 2003, Mumbai-born Geeta Anand was part of the team at Wall Street Journal that won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on corporate corruption. Journalist and author Geeta Anand serves as dean and professor at Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. She worked as a journalist for 27 years, most recently as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in India.
She wrote the non-fiction book, The Cure, about a dad’s fight to save his kids by starting a biotech company to make a medicine for their untreatable illness, which was made into the Harrison Ford movie Extraordinary Measures in 2010.
(Image Source: Twitter)
5. Pulitzer Award 2011: Siddhartha Mukherjee, Indian-American physician, biologist and author
In 2011, Siddhartha Mukherjee (Indian-American physician, biologist and author) won the Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction for his demystification of cancer in The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer. He did his schooling from St Columba's School, New Delhi.
In 1993 he received a BS in biology from Stanford University. Siddhartha Mukherjee studied as a Rhodes scholar at Magdalen College, Oxford, completing a D Phil in immunology in 1996 before returning to the United States for medical studies at Harvard University.
After earning an MD in 2000, Mukherjee trained in internal medicine and oncology as a fellow at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
(Image Source: Twitter/@DrSidMukherjee)
6. Pulitzer Award 2016: Indian-American Sanghamitra Kalita
In 2016, Indian-American Sanghamitra Kalita, then Managing Editor of Los Angeles Times, won the Pulitzer in the Breaking News Reporting category with her team for their coverage of the San Bernardino shooting in California in 2015 and the terror investigation that followed.
(Image Source: Twitter)
7. Pulitzer Award 2018: Danish Siddiqui, Photographer Reuters news agency
In the Feature Photography Category, Danish Siddiqui, killed on July 16, 2021, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces in Kandahar, was awarded the Pulitzer in 2018 for his images of the Rohingya refugee crisis. He was part of the team from Reuters that bagged the award, which included another co-recipient from this year, Adnan Abidi.
(Image Source: Twitter/@ThamizhachiTh)
8. Pulitzer Award 2020: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin, Associated Press
In 2020, Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of Associated Press won the Pulitzer in the Feature Photography category 'for striking images captured during a communications blackout in Kashmir depicting life after Article 370 abrogated, which gave the then state Jammu and Kashmir special status. Now it is a UT.
(Image Source: Twitter)