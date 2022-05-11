Here's a list of Indians who have won Pulitzer Award

The Pulitzer is announced by America’s Columbia University and bestowed on the recommendation of the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Names of winners of Pulitzer Prize 2022 was announced recently. Four Indian photographers from Reuters news agency, the late Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave won this year's Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

The award is named after Joseph Pulitzer who in the late 1860s joined the German-language daily newspaper Westliche Post. By 25 he had become a publisher. In 1978, he became the owner of St Louis Post-Dispatch. Here we bring you a list of Indians who have previously won the Pulitzer.

