'Day family became a liability rather than an asset': Chetan Bhagat takes a dig at Gandhis as NDA takes early lead

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is surging on 39 seats, while BSP and SP are ahead on eight and two seats, respectively. Congress is leading on one seat out of the total 80, maximum for a state in the country.

: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead as counting of the ballot for the 542 Lok Sabha seats gathered pace across the country began on Thursday.

The BJP was leading in 206 seats while the Indian National Congress was placed second in the list with 55 seats according to officials trends of 371 constituencies.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is surging on 39 seats, while BSP and SP are ahead on eight and two seats, respectively. Congress is leading on one seat out of the total 80, maximum for a state in the country.

BJP is leading in 22 seats and Congress in 2 out of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi.

Shiv Sena was leading on 13 seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was ahead on 13, at 9:30 am.

An excited Chetan Bhagat tweeted that it was the day the ‘family became a liability.

Extraordinary day! Who's up and waiting already? #ElectionResults2019 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019

Woke up 4:45 am in over excitement. Numbers. Politics. India. People. Winning. Losing. Analysing. Celebrating. Democracy. Power - this day has it all. World, welcome to the climax of the greatest and biggest democracy in the world! #ElectionResults2019 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019

One hour into the counting, the incumbent NDA has crossed the majority mark in the leads. This is a historic election! #ElectionResults2019 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019

For the opposition. Don't blame EVMs. Blame yourself. Look within and see what happened honestly. We all know who is responsible for this debacle. Now have the guts to say it. Loud and clear. #ElectionResults2019 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019

NDA is leading on 65% seats, almost same as in 2014. Extrapolation means that BJP and NDA would do better theat they did in 2014, as the bandwagon effects come in. #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 pic.twitter.com/Z6vCZqpLe7 — We the People of India (@India_Policy) May 23, 2019