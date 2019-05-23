'Day family became a liability rather than an asset': Chetan Bhagat takes a dig at Gandhis as NDA takes early lead

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is surging on 39 seats, while BSP and SP are ahead on eight and two seats, respectively. Congress is leading on one seat out of the total 80, maximum for a state in the country.
: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead as counting of the ballot for the 542 Lok Sabha seats gathered pace across the country began on Thursday.
The BJP was leading in 206 seats while the Indian National Congress was placed second in the list with 55 seats according to officials trends of 371 constituencies.
BJP is leading in 22 seats and Congress in 2 out of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi.
Shiv Sena was leading on 13 seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was ahead on 13, at 9:30 am.
An excited Chetan Bhagat tweeted that it was the day the ‘family became a liability.
Extraordinary day! Who's up and waiting already? #ElectionResults2019— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019
Woke up 4:45 am in over excitement. Numbers. Politics. India. People. Winning. Losing. Analysing. Celebrating. Democracy. Power - this day has it all. World, welcome to the climax of the greatest and biggest democracy in the world! #ElectionResults2019— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019
One hour into the counting, the incumbent NDA has crossed the majority mark in the leads. This is a historic election! #ElectionResults2019— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019
For the opposition. Don't blame EVMs. Blame yourself. Look within and see what happened honestly. We all know who is responsible for this debacle. Now have the guts to say it. Loud and clear. #ElectionResults2019— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019
NDA is leading on 65% seats, almost same as in 2014. Extrapolation means that BJP and NDA would do better theat they did in 2014, as the bandwagon effects come in. #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 pic.twitter.com/Z6vCZqpLe7— We the People of India (@India_Policy) May 23, 2019
The day the family became a liability rather than an asset. #ElectionResults2019— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019
1. R all the best: Robert Vadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, wished her and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi good luck for Lok Sabha election results on Thursday.
Addressing the Congress president as "R" and Priyanka as "P" in a Facebook post, the businessman wrote, "R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best."
Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. The first picture, along with photos of Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, has a message, "My heartiest wishes to Rahul, all Congress leaders, and party workers on this crucial day."
Vadra's post has two other photos, one each with his wife and brother-in-law.
2. Vadra supports Rahul
In the recent past, Vadra had accused BJP of making "false" and "hollow" promise. "Congress will give to the people what it has promised. Not make false, hollow promises like the BJP did, and never delivered even one promise. We will fulfill every need," he wrote in a Facebook post.
The social media platform is often Vadra's option to wish his wife and give out political statements. On Priyanka's entry into politics, he took to Facebook to extend his wishes. Similarly, on Women's Day, Vadra wished his wife, mother Maureen Vadra and mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi on the social networking site.
The counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am with the fate of as many as 8,040 candidates at stake.
According to the Election Commission of India data, 67.11 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise. This was the highest turnout in the Lok Sabha polls since independence.
3. Rahul leading in Wayanad
According to early trends, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Kerala's Wayanad constituency by over 5,000 votes.UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.
Congress leader Digvijaya Sigh is trailing behind BJPs Praygya Thakur by over 3,000 votes in Bhopal. Besides, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur are trailing.
In the national capital, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is leading from South Delhi and BJP's Parvesh Verma is ahead from West Delhi.
The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.