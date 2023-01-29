Search icon
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures

Beating Retreat: For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection was done on the facade of the North Block and South Block.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 29, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, was held at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Sunday evening amid rains. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others were present on the occasion.

The ceremony, which is held just three days after Republic Day, witnessed 29 captivating, foot-tapping Indian tunes. They were played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force

1. Military bands

Military bands
1/5

Indian tunes based on Indian classical ragas were played at the ceremony. The military bands enthralled the audience at the Beating Retreat ceremony. 

Patriotic tunes emanating from the bands of the three services infused enthusiasm and patriotism among the people on the occasion. (Photo: ANI)

2. 29 captivating Indian tunes

29 captivating Indian tunes
2/5

A total of 29 captivating Indian tunes were played by music bands of Army, Navy, Air Force and State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during the ceremony at Vijay Chowk. (Photo: ANI)

3. 3-D anamorphic projection

3-D anamorphic projection
3/5

A three-dimensional anamorphic projection during the event on the facade of North and South blocks was among the highlights. Anamorphic sensors are speciality tools that affect how images get projected. (Photo: ANI)

 

4. Drone show cancelled

Drone show cancelled
4/5

The much-awaited mega drone was cancelled due to rains in the capital. The event is supposed to witness the country`s biggest Drone Show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones. Earlier, the drone show lit up the sky over the Raisina Hills on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

5. Beating Retreat ceremony

Beating Retreat ceremony
5/5

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat. (Photo: ANI)

