Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures

Beating Retreat: For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection was done on the facade of the North Block and South Block.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, was held at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Sunday evening amid rains. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others were present on the occasion.

The ceremony, which is held just three days after Republic Day, witnessed 29 captivating, foot-tapping Indian tunes. They were played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force