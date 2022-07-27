APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Some lesser known facts about the 'Missile Man of India'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the most celebrated minds of India, who contributed to the country by being an excellent teacher and scientist.
APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: One of the most beloved and celebrated Presidents of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is still considered to be one of the greatest teachers and mentors to the entire nation, contributing to the country’s development in various ways.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the Missile Man of India and played a key role in strengthening the defence and research sector of the country during his tenure as a scientist. Here is all you need to know about the former president of India.
APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Lesser known facts
1. Why Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is the Missile Man of India
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the brightest minds in the country, and worked on SLV-III, the first satellite launch vehicle that put the Rohini satellite into orbit around the Earth. He was also the main man behind the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, after which he was known as the Missile Man of India. (File photo)
2. What was APJ Abdul Kalam’s full name?
Though people across the country know him by the name APJ Abdul Kalam, not many remember that his full name was Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. (File photo)
3. APJ Abdul Kalam’s tough childhood
Though his ancestors and forefathers were wealthy, Dr Kalam was forced to do odd jobs throughout his young life to make ends meet after a major loss in business, leaving his family financially weak.
4. Contribution to India’s nuclear arsenal
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam made many significant contributions to the nuclear arsenal of India, most notably contributing in the historic Pokhran -2 nuclear tests, which were conducted in 1988.
5. Dr Kalam wished to join the Indian Air Force
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a very celebrated scientist, but not many people know that he missed out a chance to join the Indian Air Force early in his life, as he just missed the shortlist by one spot.