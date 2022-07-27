APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Some lesser known facts about the 'Missile Man of India'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the most celebrated minds of India, who contributed to the country by being an excellent teacher and scientist.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the Missile Man of India and played a key role in strengthening the defence and research sector of the country during his tenure as a scientist. Here is all you need to know about the former president of India.

APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Lesser known facts