Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: BJP releases 4th list, 15 names announced for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are set to be a significant event in the political landscape of North East India. The ECI has announced that the polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4. In Meghalaya, the election will take place on April 19. Meanwhile, Manipur will witness a two-phase election process. The first phase is scheduled for April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26. Similarly, in Nagaland, voters will cast their ballots on April 19.

For the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday declared its support for the candidates of the National People's Party (NPP) in both Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the Outer Manipur Constituency, and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.



The announcement was made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Co-ordinator of North East, Sambit Patra, in separate posts on X.

"Following the decision by BJP under the guidance of JP Nadda, and upholding our alliance principles, I am delighted to share that BJP will lend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in 2024," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X.

(With inputs from ANI)