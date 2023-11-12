Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

AI images of Friends having kids go viral on social media. The fourth pic will make you go "Oh My God"
We met the Friends cast in 1984 for the first time and still, 28 years later, it remains one of the most loved and watched shows of all time. Be it the cast’s impeccable comic timing or the punch lines, it is a sitcom that keeps you hooked. Recently, some AI-made photos of the Friends cast as parents are going viral and the 4th pic will make you go ‘My eyes, my eyes…’
1. Friends cast
Between the 5 friends, Monica and Chandler got married to each other, Ross and Rachel fell in love with each other and Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan married each other. Now, AI images show them as parents, and what comes as a surprise is, Joey also getting a partner and becoming a father. These AI Images are shared by Instagram user Friends Feeds
2. Phoebe and Mike with kids
AI imagines Phoebe Buffay and Mike have two girls. The four look like a small adorable family.
3. Rachel and Ross with kids
Ross and Rachel become parents to two girls one of their daughter's names is Emma, and the netizens are too curious to know what would they have named their second daughter. One of their daughters in the AI image looks like Ross, while the other looks like Rachel.
4. Joey and Janice as parents
AI surprised the netizens with this combination of Joey and Janice becoming parents to a girl and a boy. Netizens reacted to this pic. One of the comments read, “Joey and Janice? My eyes, my eyes…” Another wrote, “Joey and Janice's photo is kind of a hate crime.”
5. Monica and Chandler with kids
Monica and Chandler look adorable with their 4 children. In the sitcom, Monica and Chandler had twins and now, according to AI they have not two but 4 children. Netizens reacted, “aww the baby Chandlers.” Another wrote, “baby Chandlers are love.”