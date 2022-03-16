Happy Birthday Alexandra Daddario: Stylish looks of 'Baywatch' actress prove she's a fashion queen

Alexandria Daddario turns 36 on Wednesday, March 16.
The Hollywood actress Alexandria Daddario, who has featured in the 'Percy Jackson' film series and the movie adaptation of the television show 'Baywatch', celebrates her 36th birthday today. Here are some sizzling pictures of the star which prove that she is the fashion queen. (All images: Alexandria Daddario/Instagram)
1. Alexandra Daddario in yellow dress
Alexandra Daddario, who played the character of Annabeth Chase in the two 'Percy Jackson' films, looked absolutely ravishing in this yellow dress.
2. Alexandra Daddario in black dress
The actress, who has starred in television series such as 'True Detective' and 'The White Lotus', raised the temperature in this black dress.
3. Alexandria Daddario in chequered dress
Alexandria, who featured in the music video of the Imagine Dragons song 'Radioactive', burned the red carpet in this chequered dress.
4. Alexandria Daddario in red dress
Engaged to American producer Andrew Form, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous and ultra-glamorous in this red dress.
5. Alexandria Daddario in white dress
Wearing this white dress, Alexandra Daddario proved she is among the leading fashionistas in Hollywood.