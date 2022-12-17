Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here

Avatar 2 has taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India.
The visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India. Coincidentally, the other four films that make up the top five in the list are all Marvel movies. Check out the list here, as per the figures shared by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. (All images: File photos)
1. Avengers: Endgame
The 2019 Marvel blockbuster film earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day in India. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin among others.
2. Avatar: The Way of Water
The James Cameron-directed visual spectacle stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Dileep Rao, and Kate Winslet among others. Released on December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water collected over Rs 41 crore on its opening day in India.
3. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned Rs 32.67 crore on its first day of theatrical release in India last year. Apart from Tom Holland starring as the Spider-Man, the Marvel film also brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from previous Spider-Men franchises.
4. Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 31.30 crore on its opening day in India in 2018. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Josh Brolin among others.
5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Released earlier this year, the Sam Raimi directorial earned Rs 27.50 crore on its first day of theatrical release in India. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez as the main cast.