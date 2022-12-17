Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here

Avatar 2 has taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 17, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

The visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India. Coincidentally, the other four films that make up the top five in the list are all Marvel movies. Check out the list here, as per the figures shared by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. (All images: File photos)

1. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame
1/5

The 2019 Marvel blockbuster film earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day in India. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin among others.

2. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water
2/5

The James Cameron-directed visual spectacle stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Dileep Rao, and Kate Winslet among others. Released on December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water collected over Rs 41 crore on its opening day in India.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home
3/5

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned Rs 32.67 crore on its first day of theatrical release in India last year. Apart from Tom Holland starring as the Spider-Man, the Marvel film also brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from previous Spider-Men franchises.

4. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War
4/5

Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 31.30 crore on its opening day in India in 2018. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Josh Brolin among others.

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
5/5

Released earlier this year, the Sam Raimi directorial earned Rs 27.50 crore on its first day of theatrical release in India. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez as the main cast.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.