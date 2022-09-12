Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables

Colourful foods are healthy because they contain phytonutrients, compounds that give plants their rich colors and their distinctive tastes.

You may not know, but certain colors of foods signify an abundance of nutrients. Eating a range of colours of fruits and vegetables helps to make sure that you just are having lots of vitamins and minerals in your diet.

Eat a spread of different-colored fruits and vegetables throughout your day. Most colourful fruits and veggies have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that will benefit different aspects of your health.

Colourful fruits and vegetables are healthy because they contain phytonutrients, compounds that give plants their rich colors, as their distinctive tastes. Eating a spread of colors from the rainbow is very important for any healthy eating plan.