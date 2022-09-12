Search icon
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables

Colourful foods are healthy because they contain phytonutrients, compounds that give plants their rich colors and their distinctive tastes.

You may not know, but certain colors of foods signify an abundance of nutrients. Eating a range of colours of fruits and vegetables helps to make sure that you just are having lots of vitamins and minerals in your diet.

Eat a spread of different-colored fruits and vegetables throughout your day. Most colourful fruits and veggies have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that will benefit different aspects of your health. 
Colourful fruits and vegetables are healthy because they contain phytonutrients, compounds that give plants their rich colors, as their distinctive tastes. Eating a spread of colors from the rainbow is very important for any healthy eating plan.

 

Red foods are disease-fighting foods. They protect against heart conditions, cancer, and even strokes.

Orange and yellow foods are immune boosters. They protect your skin health, and your eyesight, and also prevent cancer.

Green foods help to stay healthy and powerful. They keep your bones, muscles and tissues healthy, and if you get sick, they assist you to heal faster. They assist in cleansing and strengthening the body.

Purple foods boost your memory, keep blood flowing and also slow the aging process. They're also good for eye cells.

