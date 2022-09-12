Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables

Colourful foods are healthy because they contain phytonutrients, compounds that give plants their rich colors and their distinctive tastes.
1. Red food (Photo:pexels)
Red foods are disease-fighting foods. They protect against heart conditions, cancer, and even strokes.
2. Yellow and Orange (Photo: Pexels)
Orange and yellow foods are immune boosters. They protect your skin health, and your eyesight, and also prevent cancer.
3. Green food (Photo: Pexels)
Green foods help to stay healthy and powerful. They keep your bones, muscles and tissues healthy, and if you get sick, they assist you to heal faster. They assist in cleansing and strengthening the body.
4. Purple foods (Photo: Pexels)
Purple foods boost your memory, keep blood flowing and also slow the aging process. They're also good for eye cells.