Music star Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years | Entertainment | DNA India

Music star Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years. She will take her latest album "Renaissance" on the road around Europe and North America. The "Renaissance World Tour" will kick off in Stockholm on May 10. She'll be traveling across the continent until the end of June. It will then resume in Toronto in July before wrapping in New Orleans in September. Beyonce released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed "Renaissance" at the end of July.

