Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing eyeballs with its changing dynamics inside the house. There's no denying that the makers love to meddle with contestants' past and present relationships.The makers have now brought in Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who already took both the internet and the house by surprise.