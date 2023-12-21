Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3072248
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

Bigg Boss 17 fans are waiting for the huge clash between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. The two have had a very dirty fight inside the house. The Udaariyaan actor was downright as he age-shamed Vicky Jain on the show. He called him an old man of 40 years. This is not all. He terms Ankita Lokhande a pagal and nalli. The actress gets into a fight with him, and Vicky Jain jumps in. Going low brow, Abhishek Kumar says that Ankita Lokhande has only married him for the sake of money. This comment has raised eyebrows on social media.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee
In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans
Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire
In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews