Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

Bigg Boss 17 fans are waiting for the huge clash between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. The two have had a very dirty fight inside the house. The Udaariyaan actor was downright as he age-shamed Vicky Jain on the show. He called him an old man of 40 years. This is not all. He terms Ankita Lokhande a pagal and nalli. The actress gets into a fight with him, and Vicky Jain jumps in. Going low brow, Abhishek Kumar says that Ankita Lokhande has only married him for the sake of money. This comment has raised eyebrows on social media.