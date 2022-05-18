Viral Photos of the Day: Urvashi Rautela stuns at Cannes, Rakhi Sawant poses for paps

Urvashi Rautela stunned us in a beautiful white tulle gown while Deepika Padukone mesmerised fans in black outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

On Wednesday, Urvashi Rautela stunned us in a beautiful white tulle gown while Deepika Padukone mesmerised everyone in black outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant, Vicky Kaushal, Bolly Deol and others were seen posing for paps. Take a look:

1. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani

1/7 Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani were seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Wednesday.

2. Vicky Kaushal

2/7 Vicky Kaushal was seen posing with his fans at Mumbai airport.

3. Rakhi Sawant

3/7 Rakhi Sawant was seen posing for the cameras in a pink jacket.

4. Anjali Arora

4/7 Lock Upp season 1 contestant Anjali Arora was seen wearing a casual grey dress.

5. Bobby Deol

5/7 Bobby Deol was seen posing for the cameras in a casual shirt and denim pants.

6. Urvashi Rautela

6/7 Urvashi Rautela stunned everyone in a beautiful white tulle gown at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram)

7. Deepika Padukone