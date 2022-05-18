Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Urvashi Rautela stuns at Cannes, Rakhi Sawant poses for paps

Urvashi Rautela stunned us in a beautiful white tulle gown while Deepika Padukone mesmerised fans in black outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 18, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

On Wednesday, Urvashi Rautela stunned us in a beautiful white tulle gown while Deepika Padukone mesmerised everyone in black outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant, Vicky Kaushal, Bolly Deol and others were seen posing for paps.

Take a look:

1. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani
1/7

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani were seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Wednesday.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
2/7

Vicky Kaushal was seen posing with his fans at Mumbai airport. 

3. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant
3/7

Rakhi Sawant was seen posing for the cameras in a pink jacket. 

4. Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora
4/7

Lock Upp season 1 contestant Anjali Arora was seen wearing a casual grey dress.

5. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
5/7

Bobby Deol was seen posing for the cameras in a casual shirt and denim pants.

6. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela
6/7

Urvashi Rautela stunned everyone in a beautiful white tulle gown at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram)

7. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
7/7

Deepika Padukone donned a black suit with a tiger-shaped neckpiece, and it make her look like a boss lady. 

