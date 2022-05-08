Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna give family goals

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna looked adorable together.

  • May 08, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

On the occasion of Mother's Day, celebs were seen giving family goals. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna looked adorable together. 

Take a look:

1. Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly was spotted at Mumbai airport. She was holding a flower bouquet.  

2. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was looking sizzling hot in a printed short dress. She was seen posing for the cameras.

3. Kareena Kapoor-Taimur Ali Khan-Sai Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan stepped out together with their son Taimur Ali Khan. 

4. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted together. Akshay was wearing a printed shirt and pants.

5. Shweta Tiwari-Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was seen posing with her daughter Palak Tiwari on the occasion of Mother's Day.

