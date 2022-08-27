Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra, Nikki Tamboli sizzles in yellow saree

Take a look at photos that went today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 27, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Today, on Saturday, Nikki Tamboli made her admirers sweat with her sexy images in a yellow saree, and Alia Bhatt dazzled fans with her look from the Brahmastra promotions. Many other celebrities posted their pictures on social media.

1. Alia Bhatt promotes Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt promotes Brahmastra
1/6

Alia had dropped photos of her look for the promotion. She captioned it, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

2. Shanaya Kapoor stuns in white saree

Shanaya Kapoor stuns in white saree
2/6

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a  bunch of photos in which she was wearing a white saree.

3. Vicky Kaushal waves at paps

Vicky Kaushal waves at paps
3/6

Vicky Kaushal was seen waving, posing and greeting paps today in Mumbai.

4. Kareena Kapoor spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur
4/6

Kareena Kapoor was spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the Mumbai airport today.

5. Neha Bhasin poses in gym wear

Neha Bhasin poses in gym wear
5/6

Singer Neha Bhasin was seen posing for paps wearing gym wear.

6. Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree

Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree
6/6

Nikki Tamboli could be seen donning a gorgeous saree with a contemporary flair. The saree is a stunning colour, and the blouse is patterned.

 

