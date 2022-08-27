Viral Photos of the Day: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra, Nikki Tamboli sizzles in yellow saree

Take a look at photos that went today.
Today, on Saturday, Nikki Tamboli made her admirers sweat with her sexy images in a yellow saree, and Alia Bhatt dazzled fans with her look from the Brahmastra promotions. Many other celebrities posted their pictures on social media.
1. Alia Bhatt promotes Brahmastra
Alia had dropped photos of her look for the promotion. She captioned it, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”
2. Shanaya Kapoor stuns in white saree
Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos in which she was wearing a white saree.
3. Vicky Kaushal waves at paps
Vicky Kaushal was seen waving, posing and greeting paps today in Mumbai.
4. Kareena Kapoor spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur
Kareena Kapoor was spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the Mumbai airport today.
5. Neha Bhasin poses in gym wear
Singer Neha Bhasin was seen posing for paps wearing gym wear.
6. Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree
Nikki Tamboli could be seen donning a gorgeous saree with a contemporary flair. The saree is a stunning colour, and the blouse is patterned.