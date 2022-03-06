Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal were perfect couple, these pictures prove it

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's break-up has already shocked their fans. Let's take a look at those happier moments of the couple.
Television actors Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal ended their 4 years of relationship. The duo's admirers are still in shock to digest this fact. So, we are here to share some happier moments where the couple looked perfect. (All images source: Varun Sood Instagram)
1. How they began?
Reportedly, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal started dating in 2018, after breaking up with Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma respectively.
2. The popular duo on social media
Varun-Divya was one of the most popular couples, and they have a crazy fan following on social media. All of their posts are poured with comments, hailing their chemistry.
3. Varun and Divya's craze
Divya and Varun also participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT,' and they were hailed for their chemistry. Divya Agarwal ended up winning the show, and Varun also shared his happiness at that time.
4. The breakup note
Here's the breakup note that broke millions of Divya-Varun's hearts, as it says, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"
5. The careers of Varun and Divya
The model-actor Varun participated in 'Spiltsvilla season 9', and 'Roadies X2.' Whereas he and Divya also shared the screen in erotic series 'Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.' Divya Agarwal has also participated in 'Spiltsvilla 10,' and has been part of Alt Balaji's 'Puncch Beat' and won 'Bigg Boss OTT.'