Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal were perfect couple, these pictures prove it

4/5

Here's the breakup note that broke millions of Divya-Varun's hearts, as it says, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"