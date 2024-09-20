Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia expressed her views on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called Bigg Boss.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently impressing everyone with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, this season has been garnering a lot of criticism and the netizens have been calling it 'sasta Bigg Boss.'

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who impressed Rohit Shetty on the show with her dedication towards the stunts in the reality show, recently weighed in on the netizens calling Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 'sasta Bigg Boss'.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talked about how Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is being compared to Bigg Boss and said, "The way an episode is edited and how you present the show, is absolutely makers' choice. It's not something I have control over. They are better-equipped professionals to decide what will sell well, what will market well, and what everyone wants to see. But if I have to speak from a viewers' perspective, Even me, because for me the highlight of the show used to be how before the stunt you are feeling 'Oh My God what the hell?' and you have a very heightened kind of emotion, your body is reacting weirdly cut to when you are doing the stunt and listening to Rohit Sir's voice and finally when you complete the stunt, the rush of emotions that happen and the interaction that happens is nothing much. So I wish we could see more of that."

When asked if she felt the contestants' unnecessary fights made the show look like Bigg Boss, Nimrit said, "I have come to realize that everyone's purpose on the show, why they are doing the show is different. How you probably observe Sumona, whose approach was that I am here to have a lifetime experience and am going to give my 100% and that's it. It has a lot to do with the personality of a person. If I compare Sumona to Shilpa they are starking personalities and starking purposes as to why they were there. So I think to each their own, what may be right for me may not be for them. So it is what it is."

