Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Signals Possible BJP Alliance Is Hemant Sorens Govt At Risk

JMM leader Champai Soren says he is considering 'alternate paths'. The former Jharkhand CM arrived in Delhi yesterday and may leave JMM for BJP. In a tweet on social media platform X, Soren stated that he had been 'humiliated' by the JMM and was now left with three options: retire, start a new party, or join another party. Furthermore, Soren shared in an emotional post the 'insults and contempt' he had endured. Soren mentioned how he was sidelined from official duties once Hemant Soren replaced him as CM. Amid the crisis, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren accused the BJP of 'poaching' MLAs and 'dividing societies'. Notably, Champai Soren is a prominent leader, but his exit is unlikely to destabilize the government unless many MLAs follow him.