Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'secret' dating profiles leaked; netizens say 'if they can't get...'

While Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured breakups with Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, respectively, made headlines this year, Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad.

While millenials and Gen Z use dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge; celebrities opt for more exclusive and a premium option. Many Bollywood celebs are on the premium dating app Raya. As per The New York Times, only about 8% of applications are accepted, meaning Raya has higher rejection rate than Harvard Business School and its Ivy League counterparts.

Recently, a Reddit user shared the screenshots of the 'secret' dating profiles of Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur on Raya. While Aditya and Arjun call themselves as just "Actor" on the dating app, Hrithik Roshan's bio reads "Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur." However, we cannot confirm if these are the legitimate or fake Raya profiles of these actors.

Netizens shared their hilarious reactions to Hrithik, Arjun, and Aditya's presence on Raya. One of them said, "If these rich and attractive men can't get girlfriends and have to swipe on dating apps, what chance do us common men got?", while another added, "Not all of them are there for girlfriends. Some are there to lurk. Some to hook up. Some just out there, just in case they find their 'one'."





While Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured breakups with Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, respectively, made headlines this year, Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad. While some Redditors were shocked seeing the Krrish actor on a dating app while being in a relationship with the singer-actress, a few defended him claiming that Hrithik and Saba met each other on Raya itself and he wouldn't have deleted his profile.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is awaiting the release of Singham Again, which hits theatres on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. Aditya's next film Metro In Dino also releases in the same month on November 29. Hrithik is busy shooting with War 2, which is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

