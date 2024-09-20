'Not the party with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated': PM Modi slams Congress, says it is being run by...

Twitter
'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

IND vs BAN: Why Shakib Al Hasan was biting a mysterious thread while batting? Know here

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

India

'Not the party with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated': PM Modi slams Congress, says it is being run by...

PM Modi also spoke of the “anti-India agendas” of the Congress leaders in their speeches abroad, without naming Rahul Gandhi, who is facing flak from the ruling dispensation for his remark in the US on scrapping the reservation system.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Sep 20, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, saying the tukde tukde gang and urban Naxals were running the “most corrupt” party.

“The Congress which you see today is not the party with which a great man like Mahatma Gandhi was associated,” Modi said, addressing a public meeting at Wardha in Maharashtra on the completion of one year of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

“The ghost of hatred has entered the Congress,” Modi said. “In today’s Congress the soul of patriotism has breathed its last,” he added.

Modi also spoke of the “anti-India agendas” of the Congress leaders in their speeches abroad, without naming that party’s leader Rahul Gandhi, who is facing flak from the ruling dispensation for his remark in the US on scrapping the reservation system. “If there is a corrupt party it is the Congress and the most corrupt family is its shahi parivar,” Modi said, without naming the Gandhi family.

“Congress hates Ganpati puja as well,” Modi said. “I went to a Ganesh puja programme and Congress criticised it for appeasement politics. Ganpati Bappa was put behind bars in Karnataka. Ganpati idol was put in a police van,” he said.

“Congress allies in Maharashtra kept mum and did not take a stand on Ganpati Bappa’s insult,” Modi said. In an apparent reference to the ensuing state assembly elections in Maharashtra later this year, Modi said, “In Maharashtra, we have to be aware of their duplicity.” 

“Falsehood and betrayal are the hallmark of the Congress and people of Maharashtra should beware of the party,” he said. The Congress used farmers only for politics and corruption, Modi said.

“We should not give another chance to Congress, which destroyed farmers. Falsehood and betrayal are the hallmarks of Congress,” Modi said. He added that Congress did not fulfill its election promises in Telangana. Modi said the SC, ST, and OBC categories are the biggest beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, and accused the previous Congress governments of neglecting the Vishwakarma community.

“Congress did not allow SCs, STs, and OBCs to prosper. We have put an end to the mindset of the Congress which didn’t allow these communities to prosper. Our vision is to ensure that the beneficiaries don’t remain just artisans but also become entrepreneurs,” he said.

He said his government wants to take the textile industry to the global market and restore the glory of the textile sector. Modi said the British rulers had conspired to finish off India’s traditional skills. Mahatma Gandhi gave a boost to rural traditional skills but governments after Independence did not give justice to the Vishwakarma community, leading to deterioration in the sector, Modi said.

“Through the Vishwakarma scheme, we have pledged prosperity through labour and a better tomorrow through skill,” Modi said. In the last year, more than 20 lakh people from 18 professions were linked to the Vishwakarma scheme, and more than 8 lakh craftsmen and artisans got skill training, he said.

Vishwakarma Yojana is not just a government programme but a roadmap to utilize thousands of years old skills to develop India, he said.

Modi also visited the exhibition at the National PM Vishwakarma programme and met some of the scheme’s beneficiaries. He also launched the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre" scheme of Maharashtra Government and the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme of Maharashtra Govt for support to women-led startups.

He laid the foundation stone of a 1,000-acre PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati in Maharashtra. He also released a commemorative postage stamp to mark one year of the Vishwakarma scheme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Advertisement