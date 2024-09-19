Twitter
Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Vijayta Pandit opened up about her relationship with Kumar Gaurav and how he 'swore' to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 06:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'
Vijayta Pandit and Kumar Gaurav
Love Story star Vijayta Pandit opened up on her relationship with her first co-star Kumar Gaurav. In an interview, the former actress clarified that she had nothing to do with Kumar Gaurav and Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema's engagement being called off despite rumours. 

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta Pandit opened up on how Kumar Gaurav was the first boy who touched her and said, "Bunty (Kumar Gaurav) was the first boy I hugged during the shoot for Love Story. Any love stories you look at, be it Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia's Bobby, Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh's Betaab, Sanjay Dutt, and Tina Munim's Rocky, all these actors fell in love in real life. With such films you have to get into it, feel the romance... that was the first time a boy was touching me, so we both fell in love... Bunty was very fond of me; he would keep following me, holding my hands, and dancing... he used to be a very charming boy." 

She further added that Kumar Gaurav's father was against their relationship and said, "But his father and the film's producer Rajendra Kumar was very angry over our relationship. He would drink alcohol and tell Bunty, he was his prince, and that he should marry a princess. He said he would find his son a girl who belongs to a reputed family. When I used to hear all this, I used to be so scared, but Bunty would retaliate and tell his father that he loves me; they used to drink together and argue; I used to try and get away from this situation."

She further recalled how despite his engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter, Kumar Gaurav 'swore' to only marry her and said, "Rajendra Kumar saw his son getting head over heels in love with me, so he and Raj Kapoor decided to get Kumar Gaurav and Reema engaged. I even attended the ceremony, I saw the huge diamond ring (Reema) she made him wear. I told him it looked so beautiful, and then he got angry and said, 'If you don't like it, I will throw it away'... I ran away thinking he was going crazy... even after the engagement, Bunty would come to my house, I never went to his home." 

She concluded that she had nothing to do with Kumar Gaurav's engagement to Reema being called off and said, "My mother and father were so upset and scared. My father said he would ask Rajendra Kumar to ensure his son does not visit us now that he is engaged to be married. Bunty told my mother he would marry only me, despite his engagement. She told him this was impossible and then he swore that he would marry me. And then I don't know what happened. I got to know that he was having an affair with Namrata Dutt. So he broke off his engagement with Reema, and I had absolutely no involvement with that."

Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta worked together in the movie Love Story and became overnight stars. The film also marked the start of their relationship. However, while Vijayta went on to marry late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava and had two children, Kumar Gaurav went on to marry Sanjay Dutt's sister and daughter of veteran actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt, Namrata. They also have two children. 

